Fino Payments Bank eyes SFB transition within 3-5 years pending regulatory approvals

With the board's approval already secured, Fino Payments Bank will proceed to file the application with the RBI promptly. The primary objective behind this transformation is to bolster the bank's capacity to attract deposits and extend loan offerings to its existing customer base.

Fino Payments Bank has successfully obtained approval for a small finance bank (SFB) license from its board, marking a significant milestone for the institution. Rishi Gupta, the MD & CEO of Fino Payments Bank, stated in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that its transition to an SFB would take between three to five years.

Gupta said, “Fino is a payments banks and payments banks cannot lend on that basis. So Fino with an upgradation to small finance bank subject to the regulatory approval plans to apply to RBI over the next course of time. For us SFB transition will be completely different kind of business which we will be built over the next three to five years subject to all the regulatory approvals in place.”

Gupta outlined Fino's plan to potentially explore options such as a reverse merger of the holding company, Fino Paytech, and its subsidiary into the bank.

He said, “We have a holding company, which is Fino Paytech and this company owns 75 percent of Fino Payments Bank. There have been cases where the holding company and subsidiary have reverse merged into the bank. We will be looking at that option and maybe if there are any other options to bring out the maximum benefits from the group, and that is something which we'll be also looking at over the next three to six months as we go forward in our journey.”

With the transformation in place, Fino Payments Bank has set ambitious targets for itself. The internal target is to achieve a growth rate of over 20 percent on year-on-year basis.

Moreover, the bank aims for a 10 percent profit after tax (PAT) margin, highlighting its commitment to sustained profitability even after the transformation.

Noteworthy is Fino Payments Bank's impressive performance in the market, particularly evident in its robust growth in debit card spends.

He said, “Debit card spending have gone up 45 percent if I look at a year-on-year basis, and it has also gone up 8 percent on per customer transaction. So as the growth in the economy is happening also because of inflation, we are seeing an increase in the spend per transaction. So there is no drop in the customer spend, per se.”