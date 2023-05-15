Fertiliser firm Coromandel International sees 15% dip in Q4 net, declares dividend of Rs 6/share

Total revenue rose 29.5 percent in the March quarter. Shares of Coromandel International Ltd ended at Rs 957.05, down by Rs 13.60, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

Fertilisers and crop protection chemicals player Coromandel International Ltd on Monday, May 15, reported a 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 246.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 290 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,475.8 crore during the period under review, up 29.5 percent against Rs 4,226.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 6.2 percent to Rs 403.2 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 379.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 7.4 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Re 1 each (600 percent) for the financial year 2022-23, the company said.