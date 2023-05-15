Fertiliser firm Coromandel International sees 15% dip in Q4 net, declares dividend of Rs 6/share

Total revenue rose 29.5 percent in the March quarter. Shares of Coromandel International Ltd ended at Rs 957.05, down by Rs 13.60, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

Fertilisers and crop protection chemicals player Coromandel International Ltd on Monday, May 15, reported a 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 246.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 290 crore, according to a regulatory filing.