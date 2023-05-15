Fertiliser firm Coromandel International sees 15% dip in Q4 net, declares dividend of Rs 6/share

English
homeearnings NewsFertiliser firm Coromandel International sees 15% dip in Q4 net, declares dividend of Rs 6/share

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 15, 2023 6:25:18 PM IST (Updated)

Total revenue rose 29.5 percent in the March quarter. Shares of Coromandel International Ltd ended at Rs 957.05, down by Rs 13.60, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

Fertilisers and crop protection chemicals player Coromandel International Ltd on Monday, May 15, reported a 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 246.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 290 crore, according to a regulatory filing.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,475.8 crore during the period under review, up 29.5 percent against Rs 4,226.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

