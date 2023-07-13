Federal Bank to raise funds in first half of 2023-24, says MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan

Shyam Srinivasan, CEO at Federal Bank said that the bank is now planning to raise funds in the early part of FY24. A lot of investors have expressed interest and shareholder approval is for Rs 4,000 crore of fund raise, he said.

Federal Bank on Thursday reported a 42 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 854 crore for the first quarter of 2023-24 financial year as against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 837.9 crore. In the first quarter of the previous financial year, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 600.7 crore.

The net interest margin (NIM) advanced by 19.6 percent to Rs 1,918 crore as against Rs 1,604.5 crore in the first quarter of FY23.

Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank , told CNBC-TV18 that in the fiscal year 2024, the bank will explore options to raise capital and has engaged with numerous potential investors. A lot of investors have expressed interest and shareholder approval is for Rs 4,000 crore of fund raise, he said.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview:

Sonal: Can you give us a sense of when you are planning to launch your qualified institutional placement (QIP) because that has been in talks for a while, the quantum of fundraising that you are looking at as well and how much will that improve your capitalization?

A: First, I want to make a statement I heard you say a seasonally slow quarter, but a weak performance. I do not think it's a weak performance. I do not believe it is. We have had strong growth sequentially. I have never seen a 5 percent growth in credit and deposits in all my years. I do not believe it is a weak quarter at all. If you are referring to NIMs fall, I think it's an expected outcome. We had guided for it to be so. The year will be two halves, the first half will see some compression. I am happy that the first quarter, the fall is something that is precipitated, and we believe the pickup will be, from here, quite meaningful. So, I am not sure where the weakness came from.

Sonal: It came versus the estimates that were given by the analysts, and that is how we called it a miss versus the estimates.

A: That is why I am making a point to disagree with that. But that said, I do believe growth has been consistent, and slippage, also, I heard you say is not out of pattern because normally our slippage is about Rs 450 crore or so a quarter, but this quarter saw about Rs 490 crore or so. But this was a quarter two years after the restructured book post-COVID; the moratorium was over, so you did anticipate a slightly higher slippage in Q1. And it is very much on guidance, we had said our credit costs will be about 40 basis points. I am happy that we are exactly there and that will continue.

So, in terms of momentum, we have entered the year quite strong, I would say. On NIM, we believe expansion is on the cards because we pass on the rate increase on T+1. So maybe in our case, both the increase and the fall thereafter have been one quarter ahead of many other banks. But I am not commenting on others. I do believe ours has been quite to the script, what we had said would be and I believe from here on, we would see the margin expansion play through because the tail end of the rate increase in deposits is more or less playing.

Sonal: I do take your point, and I will follow up on that as well. But what about your fundraising plans?

A: We have mentioned in our meetings in the past that in FY24 and maybe the early part of FY24 (financial year 2023-24), we are looking to do a cap raise. But there is nothing that we have planned out, but yes, we are working through that process. We have met many prospective investors who have expressed interest, we have made some guidance and I am happy that we have delivered better than our guidance and we believe that that should continue. So, the interest should be there, and we are hopeful that in the weeks-months, we should be in the process to complete the capital raise.

Reema: Do you think the capital raise will be in the second half or you will be able to complete it in the first half because you have already had conversations with investors?

A: I do not have a date in mind, but we are progressing quite well. That is all I can say.

Reema: Any size in mind?

A: We have shareholder approval to go up to Rs 4,000 crore between pref and a QIP. We are evaluating options. We have seen considerable interest on both counts. So, all I can say is we are coursing well, and we should be able to put through a good transaction.

Q: Can you give us a sense of what your net interest margin was in quarter one of 4? You are speaking about margin expansion? What was it right now, what is the number looking like by end of this year?

A: The quarter that went by the NIM was 3.15 . We had said for the full year we expect closer to 3.30 and that we had also said it will be a year of two halves. The first half we will see some compression and the second half will see more meaningful pickup. I am happy that our model suggests that maybe from quarter two itself the pickup will be more visible. So we see 7-8 basis point improvement in NIMs in the quarter two and then from there, we will see how the mix of the business plays out and business momentum but yes, we are seeing the pickup visible.

Q: Slippages, will they trend down to levels of about Rs 400-450 crore that you had last year or will it be closer to Rs 500 crore?

A: Hopefully mid-Rs 400 crore, but you must understand the book has grown 20 percent year-on-year. So to have no credit slippages higher would be surprising. But that said, our slippage ratio has never been more than 1 percent. Many of the banks have much higher slippages, ours has been consistently in the one or thereabout, and I don't believe that will change.

Q: Any guidance on loan growth and deposit growth?

A: When we met after our quarter four results, and for the year we had guided will grow in the high teens 18-20. We started well with 20 percent growth in quarter one. At this point in time, I believe that should sustain unless something changes, we are keeping to that that commitment. It is important to point out that mix of business, retail wholesale and all our businesses have grown sequentially 4 to 5 percent.

So it's not a pronounced growth in one area that sort of dominating outcome and that is encouraging, it is broad based. Every business has grown between 4 to 5 percent whether it is corporate banking, commercial banking, business banking, and retail. Of course, some new products are growing at much higher rate, because of the base effect. Generally our growth has been quite even across all our businesses.

Q: Any plans of listing your subsidiary, what is the plan there?

A: Fedfina is actively in the process, they had a shareholder approval and process that they had filed. Last year, being a little more softer, they chose to hold back. I think they are reconsidering filing proposition and a capital raise. Like I mentioned on our prospective QIP and pref, they are also very actively looking at something. Company has done well, last year and this quarter. So I do believe in the course of not very far from now, they will be back in the market.

Q: So any signs of stress building in the retail book?

A: Our book is largely a secured book, because we don't have much of an unsecured portfolio. So my commentary is on the restructured part of the secured book. We did see pick up largely because the restructured two-year window was getting over March 23. So a large part of that, we did see a slightly elevated slippage in that in this quarter.

Now that is over, that hump is crossed, the demand has already been made. And if they are paying, it's in the run rate, if they are not paying, then turns out an NPA. I don't see much build up on that count.

I think the SME business has done remarkably well, partly aided also by guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) and they have stabilised. So I am not calling out for any significant risk on the retail portfolio at this point in time on the book we have, unsecured I can't quite comment.