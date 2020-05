Kerala-based Federal Bank on Thursday reported 21 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 301.23 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 381.51 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Federal Bank said in a BSE filing. The profit was lower than the CNBC-TV18 analysts poll estimates of Rs 388.5 crore.

Net interest income (NII) in Q4FY20 rose 10.9 percent to Rs 1,216 crore from Rs 1,096.5 crore in Q4FY19. CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated NII of Rs 1,196.8 crore.

Total provisions during the quarter rose to Rs 567.5 crore versus Rs 160.86 crore, QoQ. The bank has provided Rs 93 crore towards accounts opted for loan EMI moratorium.

Asset quality of the bank improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) during the quarter declining 2.4 percent to Rs 3,530.8 crore from Rs 3,618.7 crore, QoQ. Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances fell by 15 bps sequentially to 2.84 percent from 2.99 percent.

Net NPA fell 17.2 percent to Rs 1,607.2 crore from Rs 1,941 crore, QoQ. Net NPA as a percentage of net advances declined 32 bps to 1.31 percent from 1.63 percent sequentially.

The bank said 35 percent or Rs 43,067 crore of its total loan book is under moratorium of which Rs 840 crore is SMA category. Of this, 31 percent of agri loan book and 38 percent of its retail loan book is under moratorium.

The bank's slippages in the March quarter stood at Rs 284 crore versus Rs 593 crore in the December quarter. Recoveries or upgrade stood at Rs 227 crore.

Capital Adequacy Ratio Under Basel III was at 14.35 percent versus 13.64 percent QoQ and versus 14.14 percent YoY.