Federal Bank Q4 earnings preview: Expect year-on-year net interest income growth of 32%

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   May 4, 2023 5:23 PM IST (Published)
Mini

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, Federal Bank is expected to report a Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 32 percent year-on-year and about 3 percent sequentially. However, Federal Bank has set higher targets, with an expected profit growth of more than 52 percent year-on-year and about 2.50 percent sequentially.

Federal Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2022-23 on May 5. The financial results will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike, as the bank has been performing well in recent quarters despite the challenging economic environment.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the bank is expected to report a Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 32 percent year-on-year, and about 3 percent sequentially. However, Federal Bank has set higher targets, with an expected profit growth of more than 52 percent year-on-year and about 2.50 percent sequentially.
Kotak Securities Estimate, on the other hand, expects an increase in net interest margin by 28 basis points on a year-on-year basis. However, they are also expecting a decline of 12 basis points on net interest margin on a sequential basis. The estimate also indicates an improvement in operating efficiency, while asset quality is expected to remain stable.
Read Here | Federal Bank Q4 Business Update: Total deposits up 17% to Rs 2.13 lakh crore
Federal Bank's gross NPA ratio was around 2.4 percent in the previous quarter, and Kotak Securities is estimating a slippage of about Rs 650 crore, compared to Rs 412 crore reported in the previous quarter.
Investors will watch out for the recovery upgrade write-offs, which can help keep gross NPA stable.
The management commentary will be critical, as it will shed light on the liability side challenges that the bank is facing. The bank has been working on improving its loan growth and return ratios in the near term. It will be interesting to hear the bank's views on the normalization of these ratios.
Also Read | Bank employees to get 5-day work week — Finance Ministry may soon release notification
