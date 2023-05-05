Federal Bank plunges over 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 crore in Q4

The gross net performing asset (NPA) came in at Rs 4,183.8 crore, versus Rs 4,147.9 crore in the third quarter of FY23. The net NPA stood at Rs 1,205 crore. In percentage terms, the gross NPA was reported at 2.36 percent. The net NPA in percentage terms came in at 0.69 percent.
Shares of private lender Federal Bank plunged over 8 percent in Friday's trade even after the lender reported a strong profit growth. The lender registered net profit at Rs 902.6 crore for the January-March period ahead of Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the lender's quarterly net profit at Rs 823.9 crore.
The bank's board has recommended paying a final dividend of Re 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each (a 50 percent dividend rate). The dividend will be paid after the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the lender said.
The private sector bank posted a consolidated total revenue of Rs 5,780.78 crore. The provisions stood at Rs 116.6 crore versus Rs 198.7 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and versus Rs 75.2 crore year-on-year (YoY).
The gross net performing asset (NPA) came in at Rs 4,183.8 crore, versus Rs 4,147.9 crore in the third quarter of FY23. The net NPA stood at Rs 1,205 crore. In percentage terms, the gross NPA was reported at 2.36 percent. The net NPA in percentage terms came in at 0.69 percent.
The slippages for the quarter was reported at Rs 454 crore versus Rs 412 crore QoQ. The restructured book share stood at 2 percent of loans versus 2.22 percent QoQ. The net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.31 percent versus 3,49 percent QoQ and versus 3.16 percent YoY.
Federal Bank's Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Shyam Srinivasan said, “The consistent performance exhibited throughout the year has yielded in net annual profits of Rs 3010.59 crore, while maintaining benign asset quality across the segments. This very strong performance is a testimony to the dedicated efforts of the team and the trust of our customers. It’s noteworthy that our market share gains across product categories is gathering momentum.”
First Published: May 5, 2023 2:34 PM IST
