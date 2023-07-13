Federal Bank shares drop over 4% ahead of Q1 results, Street expects net interest margin to decline

As per CNBC-TV18 poll, the NII will likely be at Rs 1963.2 crore versus Rs 1604.5 crore, up 22.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Shares of Federal Bank dropped over 4 percent on Thursday ahead of the lender's June quarter results scheduled for later in the day. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares slipped by 4.5 percent to intraday low of Rs 128.10 apiece. On National Stock Exchange (NSE), Federal Bank shares fell by similar 4.5 percent to intraday low of Rs 128 apiece.

In today's results, the street is expecting Net Interest Margin (NIM) of Federal Bank to decline on quarterly basis due to rise in cost of funds and improvement in operating efficiency. In the fourth quarter of last financial year, NIM was reported at 3.31 percent.

As per CNBC-TV18 poll, the NII will likely be at Rs 1963.2 crore versus Rs 1604.5 crore, up 22.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The net profit may be reported at Rs 837.9 crore as against Rs 600.7 crore, up 39.5 percent YoY and down 7.2 percent QoQ.

Kotak Securities is expecting operating profit to grow at 23 percent year-on-year (YoY). Asset quality may remain stable, with slippages of Rs 650 crore versus Rs 454 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), it said.

"Focus would be on commentary with reference to liability side challenges, near term growth outlook and normalization of return ratios. Fund raising plans, if any, will be seen closely," Kotak Securities said.

Morgan Stanley expects margins for Federal Bank to moderate 10 bps sequentially to 3.20 percent as funding costs rise. This will be partly offset by benefits from the repricing of loans and a mix shift towards higher-yielding assets.

Earlier this month , Federal Bank reported its business update, revealing total deposits of Rs 2,22,513 crore, with a growth of 21.4 percent over Rs 1,83,355 crore as of June 30, 2022. The bank’s customer deposits (total deposits excluding interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to Rs 2,10,439 crore, a growth of 17.2 percent over Rs 1,79,586 crore as of June 30, 2022.

The bank’s gross advances grew by 20.9 percent to Rs 1,86,593 crore from Rs 1,54,392 crore as of June 30,2022. As per internal classification, retail credit book grew by 20.2 percent and wholesale credit book grew by 21.6 percent.