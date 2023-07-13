CNBC TV18
Federal Bank shares drop over 4% ahead of Q1 results, Street expects net interest margin to decline

Jul 13, 2023
By Anshul  Jul 13, 2023 12:44:59 PM IST (Published)

As per CNBC-TV18 poll, the NII will likely be at Rs 1963.2 crore versus Rs 1604.5 crore, up 22.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Shares of Federal Bank dropped over 4 percent on Thursday ahead of the lender's June quarter results scheduled for later in the day. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares slipped by 4.5 percent to intraday low of Rs 128.10 apiece. On National Stock Exchange (NSE), Federal Bank shares fell by similar 4.5 percent to intraday low of Rs 128 apiece.

In today's results, the street is expecting Net Interest Margin (NIM) of Federal Bank to decline on quarterly basis due to rise in cost of funds and improvement in operating efficiency. In the fourth quarter of last financial year, NIM was reported at 3.31 percent.
As per CNBC-TV18 poll, the NII will likely be at Rs 1963.2 crore versus Rs 1604.5 crore, up 22.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The net profit may be reported at Rs 837.9 crore as against Rs 600.7 crore, up 39.5 percent YoY and down 7.2 percent QoQ.
