Federal Bank beats Street estimates with 54% rise in profit — net interest margin at all-time high

Private lender Federal Bank on Monday reported 54 percent rise in net profit at Rs 803.6 crore for the October-December period as compared to Rs 521.7 crore from the year-ago quarter, ahead of Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the lender's quarterly net profit at Rs 715.3 crore. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank stood at all-time high. It surged by 3.49 percent versus 3.30 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Bank's asset quality during the quarter under review remained stable on a sequential basis. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at Rs 4147.9 crore as compared to Rs 4,031.1 in second quarter of the financial year. The net NPA stood at Rs 1,228.6 crore.

The net interest income (NII) rose 27 percent at Rs 1,956 crore vs Rs 1,538.9 crore year-on-year. This is 6 percent above CNBC-TV18's estimate of Rs 1,847 crore.

Bank's loan growth was registered at 4.3 percent quarter-on-quarer (Q-oQ) and 17.1 percent year-on-year. Slippages were 5.6 percent up at Rs 412 crore versus Rs 390 crore QoQ. The restructured book was 4 percent down at Rs 3,735 crore versus Rs 3,892 crore QoQ. The restructured ratio rose 2.22 percent versus 2.41 percent QoQ.

Federal Bank's provisions (other than tax) and contingencies, meanwhile, slipped to Rs 198.7 crore versus Rs 267.8 crore quarter-on-quarter and from Rs 213.9 crore year-on-year. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) increased by 178 bps to 69.19 percent.

Shares of Federal Bank were trading over a percent higher at Rs 139 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals. Around 47.69 lash shares (0.23 percent equity) worth Rs 66.82 crore changed hands at an average of Rs 140 per share post third quarter earnings.

Earlier this month, Federal Bank reported its business update for the third quarter and said that total deposits in the quarter crossed Rs 2,00,000 crore milestone, reaching Rs 2,01,425 crore, with a growth of 14.8 percent over Rs 1,75,432 crore as of December 31, 2021.

The bank’s customer deposits aggregated to Rs 1,92,451 crore, a growth of 12.8 percent over Rs 1,70,654 crore as of December 31, 2021. The bank’s gross advances grew by 19.1 percent to Rs 1,71,043 crore from Rs 1,43,638 crore as of December 31,2021. As per internal classification, retail credit book grew by 19.1 percent and wholesale credit book grew by 19.0 percent.