Federal Bank beats Street estimates with 54% rise in profit

Private lender Federal Bank on Monday reported 54 percent rise in net profit at Rs 803.6 crore for the October-December period as compared to Rs 521.7 crore from the year-ago quarter, ahead of Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the lender's quarterly net profit at Rs 715.3 crore.
Bank's asset quality during the quarter under review improved slightly as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.43 percent. The net interest income (NII) rose 27 percent at Rs 1,956 crore vs Rs 1,538.9 crore year-on-year. This is 6 percent above CNBC-TV18's estimate of Rs 1,847 crore.
Shares of Federal Bank were trading over a percent higher at Rs 139 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.
First Published: Jan 16, 2023 12:49 PM IST
