English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings News

Federal Bank beats Street estimates with 54% rise in profit

Federal Bank beats Street estimates with 54% rise in profit

Federal Bank beats Street estimates with 54% rise in profit
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Jan 16, 2023 12:51:10 PM IST (Updated)

Private lender Federal Bank on Monday reported 54 percent rise in net profit at Rs 803.6 crore for the October-December period as compared to Rs 521.7 crore from the year-ago quarter, ahead of Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the lender's quarterly net profit at Rs 715.3 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

IST11 Min(s) Read

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

IST2 Min(s) Read

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read


Bank's asset quality during the quarter under review improved slightly as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.43 percent. The net interest income (NII) rose 27 percent at Rs 1,956 crore vs Rs 1,538.9 crore year-on-year. This is 6 percent above CNBC-TV18's estimate of Rs 1,847 crore.
Shares of Federal Bank were trading over a percent higher at Rs 139 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.
To be updated
First Published: Jan 16, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

earningsFederal BankFederal Bank earnings

Next Article

HDFC Bank Q3 Result: Most brokerages maintain estimates after strongest NII growth in 14 quarters

X