Federal Bank beats Street estimates with 53% rise in quarterly profit as asset quality improves

By Anshul

Private lender Federal Bank on Friday reported 53 percent rise in net profit at Rs 703.71 crore for the July-September period as compared to Rs 460.3 crore from the year-ago quarter, ahead of Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the lender's quarterly net profit at Rs 637.8 crore.

Federal Bank 's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPA) came at 2.46 percent as compared to 2.69 percent from the previous quarter. The bank said that its gross NPA at 2.46 percent was lowest in 24 quarters and its net NPA was lowest in 34 quarters.

The net interest margin stood at 3.3 percent versus 3.33 percent quarter-on-quarter basis and slippages were at Rs 390 crore vs Rs 463 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Total business of the bank reached Rs 35,0386.03 crore registering a growth of 14.36 percent as on September 30, 2022.

Provisions came in at Rs 267.8 crore versus Rs 292.6 crore year-on-year and versus Rs 166.7 crore quarter-on-quarter. The loan growth stood at 20.7 percent year-on-year.

Treasury income were reported at Rs 80 crore versus Rs 25 crore quarter-on-quarter and versus Rs 88 crore year-on-year.

Net worth of the bank increased from Rs 17,551.94 crore to Rs 19,617.82 crore, as on September 30, 2022. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of the bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines stood at 13.84 percent as at the end of the quarter. est in 24 quarters and its net NPA was lowest in 34 quarters, the bank said.

The private bank shares opened with a gain of 2 percent at Rs 127.30 on Friday. They were trading more than 3 percent higher at Rs 128 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.