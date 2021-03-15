  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

Family philanthropy funding in India triples in FY20, touches Rs 1,200 crore: Report

Updated : March 15, 2021 04:13 PM IST

The report found that education and health-focused funding took precedence over other causes.
Despite the economic setback that the pandemic caused to the country and the world in the past year, family philanthropy has proved to be resilient.
Family philanthropy funding in India triples in FY20, touches Rs 1,200 crore: Report
Published : March 15, 2021 04:13 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Hyderabad-based Biological E to manufacture 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Hyderabad-based Biological E to manufacture 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines

CM Chouhan urges Gadkari to approve MP road projects worth Rs 1,858 cr

CM Chouhan urges Gadkari to approve MP road projects worth Rs 1,858 cr

Family philanthropy funding in India triples in FY20, touches Rs 1,200 crore: Report

Family philanthropy funding in India triples in FY20, touches Rs 1,200 crore: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement