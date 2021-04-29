Facebook blows past revenue estimates but warns Apple change could hobble growth

Facebook Inc beat Wall Street expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday but warned that growth later this year could ”significantly” decline as new Apple Inc privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads.

The world’s largest social network, whose shares rose 6.5 percent in extended trading, has blasted Apple over its requirement that iPhone app developers begin asking users’ permission to collect certain data for ads. Facebook says the change would harm its business and hurt small companies that rely on personalized advertising.

At the same time, it has built shopping and e-commerce features within Facebook and Instagram, which are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its ad inventory more valuable.

Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose 48 percent to USD 26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of USD 23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Facebook said ad revenue growth was driven by a 30 percent year-over-year rise in the average price per ad for the first quarter and a 12 percent increase in the number of ads delivered.

The digital advertising industry took a hit at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 but quickly boomed as businesses rushed online to reach customers and ramp up e-commerce sales, defying the expectations of many ad analysts and industry observers.

”Despite several headwinds – such as ongoing antitrust scrutiny, lingering privacy concerns, as well as looming changes which could negatively impact its advertising business – Facebook delivered another blockbuster quarter,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com. ”As Snap and Google previously demonstrated with their strong results, digital advertising spending is coming back, fast.”

Monthly active users on Facebook rose 10 percent to 2.85 billion, matching analyst expectations.

Net income for the first quarter came in at USD 9.5 billion, or USD 3.30 per share, compared with USD 4.9 billion, or USD 1.71 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of USD 2.37 per share.