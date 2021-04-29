Facebook blows past revenue estimates but warns Apple change could hobble growth Updated : April 29, 2021 11:39:53 IST Net income for the first quarter came in at USD 9.5 billion, or USD 3.30 per share, compared with USD 4.9 billion, or USD 1.71 per share, a year earlier. Facebook recently teased a slew of new features to help creators connect with brands and make money directly from fans. Published : April 29, 2021 11:38 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply