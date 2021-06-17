Export orderbook of Rs 1,300 crore in the pipeline: RITES

RITES posted its Q4FY21 earnings. There has been a decent recovery in revenue but higher purchases for exports led to a weak profit figure. Rajeev Mehrotra, CMD of RITES, discussed the performance.

The company is starting this year with a strong orderbook of Rs 6,224 crore. The export orderbook of Rs 1,300 crore, which is in the pipeline, is an important highlight.

“This will give us strong visibility in FY22. We should be able to report a reasonable growth on 2019-2020 numbers, 2020-2021 has been a difficult year, so we will calculate growth on 2019-2020 numbers,” he said.

In FY20, exports were around Rs 500 crore. So according to him, this year, the export possibility is more than double. “Rs 1,300 crore shipments are in the pipeline for manufacturing,” he added.

“We should definitely do much better than we did in FY20,” he shared.

