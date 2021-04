A day after ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posted its Q4FY21 earnings, the insurance major sounded confident of achieving a 28 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in VNB till FY23. The growth is expected to be volume-driven with margins remaining stable, said NS Kannan, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

“We have talked about 28 percent CAGR for the next couple of years. We are following the aspiration which we have articulated to the market. We said that the financial year 2019 VNB we would like to double in the four-year period,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Apart from momentum, Kannan said the company has diversified well from the last two years.

“Momentum is with us, that is one factor. The second factor is that we are much more diversified today both in terms of products as well as channel compared to what we were two years back. We are probably the most diversified channel mix company in the industry. Given the diversified channel mix, some of the new partnerships we have added, we think the growth will come back and we will continue in the next couple of years. Growth is coming back, momentum is with us, that is the confidence with which we say that we would continue to pursue our path of doubling the revenue,” he added.

VNB growth will be driven by topline instead of the margin, Kannan said.

“Given the momentum, the VNB growth will be led by topline rather than the margin which happened in the past.”

Kannan believes the demand for protection business is very strong.

“However, there have been a lot of supply constraints during the pandemic. These supply constraints will go away as we move forward. So protection was declined 7 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for us. However, the sequential momentum in protection has been there. The growth, we expect, in the protection business will be in line with the topline. Over the medium-term, 16 percent share of protection in our mix can potentially go up to 20 percent,” he said.

ULIP momentum has come back with 11 percent YoY growth in Q4FY21, he said.

On COVID-19 claims, he said, “We have had our own share of COVID claims. It was about Rs 260 crore since the start of the pandemic till now that is effectively financial year 2021. We are very cognisant of the fact that the second wave of COVID-19 is just about emerging. We thought we should provide for one more year of a similar situation on a conservative basis. So another Rs 300 crore provision we have taken in Q4FY21. So we are currently starting off with about Rs 330 crore of cushion.”