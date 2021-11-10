Expect revenue to reach Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal year: HEG

Graphite electrodes maker HEG's Executive Director, Manish Gulati, expects the company's margins to come in at similar or slightly better levels going forward.

HEG's revenue should be around Rs 2,000 crore this year, Executive Director Manish Gulati told CNBC-TV18. Its revenue was at about Rs 1,250 crore in FY21.

The graphite electrodes maker maintained capacity utilisation of 90 percent in the June and September quarters, with improvement mostly on account of pricing. The company saw price growth of 20 percent in Q2FY22 sequentially, he said.

Speaking on volumes and pricing, he said, “Considering our order book and the prospects, we expect to close the year with 90 percent capacity utilisation. And about the pricing, as we move on quarter by quarter, we might see an increase of anywhere between eight percent and 10 percent.”

The company's margins should come in at similar or slightly better levels going forward, he said. “I would hazard the guess that they will be at a similar level; they should not decline but we should be able to pass on the costs to our customers in the next 2-3 quarters," said Gulati.

The company is undergoing a big expansion, which is expected to get completed by the end of 2022, he said. “We are the only company in the western world that is expanding capacity; there is no other capacity in the offing. So some of this money would be utilised for our capex and of course there will be incremental cash flow. We have already spent about more than Rs 600 crore on this and about Rs 500 crore will be spent this year,” he elaborated.

