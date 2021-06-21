Expect restructured loan portfolio to be around Rs 67 crore in FY22, says J&K Bank

J&K Bank reported its Q4FY21 earnings. RK Chhibber, CMD of the bank, discussed the performance.

“In the current financial year, the restructured loan portfolio will be around Rs 67 crore,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“In the last financial year, we have restructured the loan portfolio of around Rs 270 crore,” he further mentioned.

During the Q1 of the current financial year, the bank has recovered more than Rs 200 crore and the situation on ground by far is quite comfortable, he said.

In terms of Grameen Bank, he shared, “The CRAR of Grameen Bank was 9.1 percent but because of the supreme court (SC) direction, the bank has to implement the pension liabilities and because of that, the CRAR has been reduced to -0.35 percent. J&K Bank has a 35 percent stake in Grameen Bank, government of India owns 50 percent stake and the state government’s stake is 15 percent.”

The bank will infuse Rs 90 crore in J&K Grameen Bank, going ahead, he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.