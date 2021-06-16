Home

    • Expect margins to remain rangebound or see slight improvement, says LIC Housing Finance

    By Latha Venkatesh
    LIC Housing Finance posted its Q4FY21 earnings. Y Viswanatha Gowd, Managing Director and CEO at LIC Housing Finance, discussed the performance.

    In terms of restructuring he said, “Last year, 1.5 percent of the portfolio was permitted to have restructuring facility. Going forward, quite a good number of people may opt for it.”
    “In retail segment, we have seen good surge as far as restructuring is concerned,” he added.
    Overall, our loan book size grew by more than 10 percent in the last year, he shared.
    According to Gawd, margins will remain rangebound going ahead, as lending rates have bottomed out. “Overall, we are very confident that margins will be certainly maintained or slight improvement will be seen,” he stated.
    On fund infusion from the promoter, he said, “We have to thank our promoters, they are infusing capital to the tune of nearly 4.54 crore of shares of equity through the preferential allotment. That will give us good leverage and further support in our growth on expansion in the days to come.”
    “This year we want to consolidate further and improve our ratios better,” he further mentioned.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by: By Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
