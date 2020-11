Magma Fincorp, the vehicle and home loan provider, expects its non-performing assets (NPA) to increase in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Chamria, VC and Managing Director at Magma Fincorp said, “In Q3, there will be an increase in NPAs post moratorium with the customers not paying.”

However, the company has also created a special COVID provision to the extent of Rs 238 crore. “We are geared up and more than adequately provided to deal with any surge in the NPA and on account of the NCLT in Q3 and Q4,” he said.

At the ground level, customers’ cash flows were improving and more than 75 percent of the company’s business is in the semi-urban market which did relatively better than the urban markets, Chamria said adding, “I would be optimistic in the second half of the year.”