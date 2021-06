Balrampur Chini posted mixed Q4FY21 earnings. Revenue and profit declined, but margins expanded for the company this quarter. Pramod Patwari, CFO, Balrampur Chini Mills, discussed the results and also the global sugar price picture.

“Currently, the global sugar prices are at around 17-17.5 cents. This, coupled with crude prices firming up and Thailand not being where it used to be a few years back, and with lower production from Brazil, we are expecting the global sugar prices to remain firm,” he said. “We are expecting 6 million tonne kind of export this year from the country,” he added.

“As far as Balrampur Chini is concerned, we have already through with our export obligations,” he shared.

The company’s current ethanol capacity is around 18.25 crore. “This year, we have reduced almost 17 crore litres of ethanol, out of that 16.5 crore litre is what we have supplied,” he stated.

Balrampur Chini’s focus is to increase the proportion of distillery component in the next one-two years, he said. “Going forward, there will be a higher contribution from the distillery segment, both in terms of revenue as well as profitability,” he mentioned.