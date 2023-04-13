Expect equity inflows to go up to Rs 2,000 crore YoY: Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi Wealth expects equity inflows to go up to Rs 2,000 crore year on year (YoY). The company reported muted growth in its December-ended quarter, missing AUM guidance by Rs 2,058 crore. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at the firm expressed his desire to increase equity inflows further. Nitably, it has gone up to Rs 1,000 crore quarter on quarter (QoQ).
"We would want to move it to Rs 2,000 crore," he stated highlighting the ambitious growth targets that Anand Rathi Wealth had set for itself.
To achieve these targets, Azeez explained that the company was trying to increase net flows through various initiatives. "We are looking at gross addition of Rs 2,500 crore," he said, indicating that Anand Rathi Wealth was actively seeking to expand its client base and increase its assets under management.
Overall, Azeez's comments painted a picture of a company that was focused on growth and determined to achieve its ambitious targets. With equity inflows already on the rise and a clear strategy in place to increase net flows, it will be interesting to see how Anand Rathi Wealth performs in the coming quarters.
For more details, watch the accompanying video