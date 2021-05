Shree Cement has posted its Q4FY21 earnings. Sales volume and margins have both come in below expectations. HM Bangur, MD of Shree Cement, discussed the performance.

"Demand till April 15 was good. Post that the demand is hardly 60 percent of the normal demand. However, in the last five days, I can see signs of demand returning. Still, it is muted," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"Once the lockdown is clear, once the workers get the confidence – they have gone home and are reluctant to come back till the situation is clear. From July onwards, next quarters will be alright," he added.

He believes this year the company will be able to maintain the volume levels. “This year we feel that we should be able to maintain volume. As the economy grows, things will be better. A lot depends on the government expenditure – whether the government will have an extra will to create a deficit and do the extra infrastructure funding or all their money will be going for health infrastructure – that is a big question,” he shared.

In terms of cement prices, he stated, “The prices in Q4 were a little less but now the prices are under pressure. Overall, every year the prices will be increasing by 3 percent or so. This year also, a similar increase is expected to take place."

He said in the next five years, the capacity will be expanded to 80 million tonnes.