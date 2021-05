Action Construction Equipment (ACE) reported its Q4FY21 numbers. Sorab Agarwal, Whole-Time Director of the company discussed the fine print and the outlook going ahead.

“We do expect things to pick up sometime in June as the lockdowns are being eased,” he said.

On cranes business, he mentioned, “Things have slowed down for the last one and a half months but surprisingly, in the last one week we are seeing the momentum and inquiries which is a very good sign,” he added.

In terms of guidance, he shared, “Q1FY22 will be slow to the tune of around 35-40 percent. I would like to add that we are still hopeful of 10-15 percent growth in revenue and maintaining or improving our margins a little bit more from hereon is still possible.”

"By Q2FY22, things will be much clearer in terms of how business is going to pan out," he mentioned.