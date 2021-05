Kirloskar Ferrous is reacting to a stellar set of Q4 earnings. It was their best ever quarterly EBITDA with the Q4 EBITDA coming in at 90 percent of the entirety of FY20.

RV Gumaste, MD of the company spoke to CNBC-TV18 to give the fine print and outlook going ahead.

On volumes, Gumaste said, “The demand for both our products casting as well as pig iron continues to be quite good. But as you know the COVID-19 pandemic is a matter of concern for all the industries and as well to Kirloskar Ferrous.”

“This year we can expect the increase in volumes of pig iron because we have our Hiriyur plant operational. Overall we should give good volume growth coming in the pig iron business as a total.”

On castings, he said, “In case of castings currently our run rate is about 10 metric tonne per month. We hope the auto and tractor industry to maintain volumes and we are dependent on them. We expect to grow at least 15 percent of growth compared to the last year.”

On margins, Gumaste said, “In 2019-2020 our EBITDA was 12.5 percent and this year 2020-2021 it has moved from 22.5 percent. Benefits have been there because of the commodity prices being high and coal prices being soft. There could be corrections in this because. There can be commodity corrections and input material cost may go up which may correct the margins.”