Exide Q4 results | Net profit at Rs 281 crore, company declares dividend of Rs 2 per share

Shares of Exide Industries Ltd ended at Rs 190.85, up by Rs 3.70, or 1.98 percent on the BSE.

Lead-acid battery major Exide Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone profit before exceptional items and tax at Rs 281 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 272 crore.

In the March quarter, Exide's total revenue stood at Rs 3,543 crore. up 3.7 percent as against Rs 3,417 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 4 percent to Rs 367 crore in the fourth quarter over Rs 353 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin was flat at 10.3 percent in the reporting quarter. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation. For the full year FY23, EBITDA, and PBT have grown at a healthy rate of 12 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

"Our liquidity position is strong with healthy cash flow generation in FY23, and we maintained our zero-debt position in the balance sheet as on March 31, 2023," the company said.

For the lithium-ion cell manufacturing project (housed under wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions Ltd), the company said all necessary approvals and permissions required for construction have been secured.

The site-enabling works with regard to preparation for construction activity are largely completed and leading construction vendors for civil and PES works have been onboarded, it added.

Subir Chakraborty, managing director and chief executive officer, said the increase in raw material prices compared to the immediate previous quarter has impacted profitability on a sequential basis. "However, on a full-year basis, our performance is noteworthy with sales and PBT growth each at 18 percent," he said.

"Our lithium-ion cell manufacturing project is on track and is progressing as per the timelines. With this, we look forward to becoming one of the leading domestic players offering state-of-the-art products and solutions in the fast-growing electric mobility space," he added.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.00 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each fully paid up (i.e. 200 percent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.