Exide Q4 results | Net profit at Rs 281 crore, company declares dividend of Rs 2 per share

Shares of Exide Industries Ltd ended at Rs 190.85, up by Rs 3.70, or 1.98 percent on the BSE.

Lead-acid battery major Exide Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone profit before exceptional items and tax at Rs 281 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 272 crore.

In the March quarter, Exide's total revenue stood at Rs 3,543 crore. up 3.7 percent as against Rs 3,417 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.