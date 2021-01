Battery maker Exide Industries on Friday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 239.87 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 on robust sales. The company had posted a consolidated net PAT of Rs 118.15 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operation during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,196.53 crore as against Rs 3,553.64 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Exide Industries Ltd Managing Director and CEO G Chatterjee said that while aftermarket volume for both automotive and UPS batteries remains encouraging, demands in OEM and other infrastructure segments also started showing some positive indications during the quarter.