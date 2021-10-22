Except automobiles, all other businesses doing well; volumes higher than pre-COVID levels: Gateway Distriparks

Gateway Distriparks posted its Q2FY22 results on Thursday. Prem Kishan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director at Gateway Distriparks, discussing the company’s performance, on Friday said this year volumes have bounced back much more than the pre-COVID levels.

“We are seeing the growth in volumes going forward also. All the businesses are running well, except for automobile,” he said.

He said the company has captured the market share in the NCR region.

“EBITDA per TEU in the rail business is about Rs 9,000 now and our effort has been to go up to Rs 10,000. We started the year with Rs 8,000 per TEU and we have been able to tweak the tariff because of the fuel price. So our target is Rs 10,000 for rail business.”

On CONCOR divestment, he said, “It has been deferred to next year. So we are not looking at it right now. We are expanding on our own to new locations.”

