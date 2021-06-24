Essar Power Hazira Q4FY21: Net profits rise 113% to Rs 128 cr

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Essar Power arm Essar Power Hazira has posted a 113 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 128.63 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. Essar Power Hazira had posted a net profit of Rs 60.44 crore in fiscal year 2019-20, according to a company statement.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|705.50
|-13.20
|Reliance
|2,176.00
|-29.35
|IOC
|111.50
|-1.40
|Coal India
|146.75
|-1.70
|Bharti Airtel
|528.85
|-5.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,176.70
|-28.40
|Bharti Airtel
|528.80
|-5.30
|NTPC
|116.35
|-0.90
|ITC
|203.00
|-1.05
|Power Grid Corp
|230.90
|-1.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,361.65
|100.25
|Infosys
|1,548.00
|44.85
|JSW Steel
|679.55
|14.05
|Tech Mahindra
|1,075.85
|19.40
|HCL Tech
|990.50
|17.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,360.75
|98.65
|Infosys
|1,547.95
|45.10
|HCL Tech
|990.65
|17.95
|Tech Mahindra
|1,075.55
|19.30
|HDFC Bank
|1,509.75
|24.60
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2300
|-0.0400
|-0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5590
|0.1470
|0.17
|Pound-Rupee
|103.7530
|0.2610
|0.25
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6698
|0.0007
|0.10