    • Essar Power Hazira Q4FY21: Net profits rise 113% to Rs 128 cr

    Essar Power Hazira Q4FY21: Net profits rise 113% to Rs 128 cr

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Essar Power arm Essar Power Hazira has posted a 113 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 128.63 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. Essar Power Hazira had posted a net profit of Rs 60.44 crore in fiscal year 2019-20, according to a company statement.

