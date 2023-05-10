Escorts Kubota misses estimates, profit dips 8%; final dividend at Rs 7/share

Farm and construction equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 185.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 202 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 178 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,183 crore during the period under review, up 16.8 percent against Rs 1,869 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,198 crore for the quarter under review.