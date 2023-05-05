Equitas SFB Q4 beats estimates with highest quarterly PAT, declares dividend

The bank reported a 59 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 190 crore in the March quarter. Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd ended at Rs 72.85, down by Rs 2.18, or 2.91 percent on the BSE.

Private lender Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday, May 5, reported a 59 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. It was the bank's highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT).

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 119.5 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 174.2 crore for the quarter under review.