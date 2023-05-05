English
Equitas SFB Q4 beats estimates with highest quarterly PAT, declares dividend

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 5, 2023 9:11:35 PM IST (Published)

The bank reported a 59 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 190 crore in the March quarter. Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd ended at Rs 72.85, down by Rs 2.18, or 2.91 percent on the BSE.

Private lender Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday, May 5, reported a 59 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. It was the bank's highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT).

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 119.5 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 174.2 crore for the quarter under review.


Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, increased 28 percent, coming at Rs 706.9 crore against Rs 552.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

