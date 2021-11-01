Emami not to hike price in near future; expects growth uptick

Kolkata-based FMCG major Emami Ltd on Friday reported a 56 percent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 185.25 crore in the second quarter ended September on the back of higher revenue and cost optimisation measures. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 118.45 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the second quarter stood at Rs 788.84 crore as against Rs 734.82 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added. Emami said its board of directors in a meeting held on Friday has declared payment of 400 percent interim dividend at Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22.

In conversation with CNBC-TV18 on price hike NH Bhansali, CEO-Finance, Strategy, Business Development & CFO of the company said, “We have taken the price rises already and that has been factored in, in fact around 3 percent kind of a price rise has already been done and we do not we do not have any plan to increase it further as of.”

“We are managing the cost pressure very efficiently and if you look at while the gross margins have impacted by 150 basis points, but despite this EBITDA margin at such high level has also been maintained at 35 percent plus. For the whole year, it would be in line with what was there in the previous year.”

During the latest September quarter, the company said, “Demand trends remained steady for most of our brands despite a high base in the previous year.” Modern trade grew by 31 percent, while e-commerce continued its robust run growing by 2.2 times, Emami said adding in Q2 FY22, e-commerce business increased its contribution “by 210 basis points to 4 percent of the domestic revenues.”

Commenting on the performance, Emami Director Mohan Goenka said, “We are happy to have been able to maintain our growth trajectory to post a growth of 9 percent in our domestic business, led by volume growth of 6 percent.”

Stating that the company's core portfolio of brands continued to perform well during the quarter, he said, “Despite the wane in the demand for healthcare and immunity products currently, our healthcare range and pain management range continues to witness a strong growth, with a two-year CAGR of 26 percent and 18 percent, respectively.”

Further, notwithstanding the input cost pressure and reducing gross margins, the company has been able to maintain its EBIDTA margins with judicious cost optimisation measures, Emami Director Harsha V Agarwal said.

On the outlook, he said, “We will continue to strengthen our core brands, invest in new brands and extensions, leverage new engines of growth including new age D2C (direct-to-consumer) and e-commerce platforms to reach critical mass and remain constant in our growth trajectory.”

On growth, Bhansali said, “It is good growth, reasonable growth, it is in line with our expectation. For the first full half, we have grown by 19 percent on the top line. So that is also very good and the growth has come from all channels and all the brands. So, right from urban to rural, wholesale retail, and also modern trade, e-commerce and even the general trade all performed well. So these are all-round growth and we believe that this growth going forward is going to improve from here.”

-With PTI inputs