EIH Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 114.25 crore

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Thursday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 114.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 152.06 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, EIH said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 95.93 crore in the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 29.74 crore a year ago, it added.

Shares of EIH closed at Rs 112.75 per scrip on BSE, up 1.21 percent from its previous close.