EIH Limited achieves record growth in FY23, consolidated revenue at Rs 2,096 crores

Indian hospitality company EIH Limited. has announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023.

EIH Limited has reported impressive financial growth, surpassing previous records and demonstrating its strong position in the industry. The company's consolidated revenue for FY 2022-23 reached an outstanding Rs 2,096 crores, marking a remarkable 101 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

The company also witnessed a significant improvement in its consolidated EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) margin. FY 2022-23 EBITDA margin stood at 32 percent, showcasing a substantial growth of 2,670 basis points (BPS) year-on-year.

Furthermore, EIH Limited reported a substantial increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY 2022-23. The company's PAT soared to Rs 329 crores; a remarkable 446 percent surge compared to the previous fiscal year.

Revenue EBITDA EBITDA% PAT Q4 FY 2022-23 ₹ 664 Cr ↑ 110% ₹ 231 Cr ↑ 561% 34.8% ↑ 23.8pp ₹ 92 Cr ↑481% FY 2022 - 23 ₹ 2,096 Cr ↑ 101% ₹ 675 Cr ↑ 1076% 32.2% ↑26.7pp ₹ 329 Cr ↑446%

Vikram Oberoi, the Managing Director & CEO of EIH Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the company's outstanding performance during FY 2022-23.

“FY23 has been a record year for EIH Limited, reporting the highest ever full year consolidated revenue, EBITDA and PAT. Hotels managed by EIH Limited achieved an industry leading RevPAR index of 127 percent for FY23, on the back of an ARR index of 120 percent.”

During the fiscal year, EIH Limited expanded its business portfolio by venturing into additional segments, including the management of the 'Bay Club,' a world-class members club.