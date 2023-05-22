English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsEIH Limited achieves record growth in FY23, consolidated revenue at Rs 2,096 crores

EIH Limited achieves record growth in FY23, consolidated revenue at Rs 2,096 crores

EIH Limited achieves record growth in FY23, consolidated revenue at Rs 2,096 crores
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 10:33:39 PM IST (Published)

The company's consolidated revenue for FY 2022-23 reached an outstanding Rs 2,096 crores, marking a remarkable 101 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

Indian hospitality company EIH Limited. has announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023.

EIH Limited has reported impressive financial growth, surpassing previous records and demonstrating its strong position in the industry. The company's consolidated revenue for FY 2022-23 reached an outstanding Rs 2,096 crores, marking a remarkable 101 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.
The company also witnessed a significant improvement in its consolidated EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) margin. FY 2022-23 EBITDA margin stood at 32 percent, showcasing a substantial growth of 2,670 basis points (BPS) year-on-year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X