EIH Limited achieves record growth in FY23, consolidated revenue at Rs 2,096 crores

Indian hospitality company EIH Limited. has announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023.

EIH Limited has reported impressive financial growth, surpassing previous records and demonstrating its strong position in the industry. The company's consolidated revenue for FY 2022-23 reached an outstanding Rs 2,096 crores, marking a remarkable 101 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.