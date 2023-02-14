Eicher Motors Q3 results: Profit up 62% to Rs 741 crore amid Royal Enfield's rising demand, higher CV sales

Indian automotive company Eicher Motors, which manufactures Royal Enfield motorcycles as well as VECV commercial vehicles, on Tuesday, announced a 62.4 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 740.84 crore for the quarter that ended December 2022, compared to Rs 456.13 crore in the year-ago period.

The company, in a regulatory filing, reported that its revenue from operations increased 29.2 percent to Rs 3,721 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 2,880.65 in the same quarter last year. On the other hand, its margins improved to 23 percent in Q3FY23 as against 20 percent in Q3FY22.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 47.7 percent to Rs 857 crore during the quarter that ended December 2022 as compared to Rs 580 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s sales increased 29.6 percent to Rs 3,665.23 crore in Q3FY23 as against Rs 2,827.59 crore during Q3FY22.

CNBCtv18's prediction

Eicher Motors was expected to report strong results for the December quarter, according to CNBCtv18. The company this strong earnings report is expected to be driven by the fourth consecutive quarter of Royal Enfield’s rising sales.

In Q3 FY23, Royal Enfield saw its sales growth 31 percent YOY to 2,21,000 units as against 1,70,000 units in the same period a year ago. The motorcycle manufacturer witnessed strong sales due to the newly launched Hunter 350 and easing chip shortage in Q3.

However, the company’s exports were expected to fall 22 percent QoQ due to a slowdown in the Europe region amidst rising inflation. The company’s average selling price was to remain flat YoY as the higher low-priced Hunter 350 will be offset by price hikes.

Volvo Group and Eicher Motors’ joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), which manufactures commercial vehicles (CVs), is also witnessing higher CV sales and softening raw material prices. This could result in improved margins in the Eicher Motors commercial segment.

Royal Enfield sales volume

Q3FY22: 1,70,000

Q4FY22: 1,86,000

Q1FY23: 1,87,000

Q2FY23: 2,08,000

Q3FY23: 2,21,000

According to CNBCtv18’s estimates, Eicher Motors’ Q3FY23 revenue was to grow 29 percent at Rs 3,714 crore as against Rs 2,881 crore in Q3FY22. Moreover, It was expected that the company’s EBITDA to increase to around 52.4 percent at 887 crore as compared to Rs 582 crore in the year-ago period.

While Eicher Motors’ operating margin was expected to grow at 23.8 percent compared to 20.2 percent in Q3FY22, its net profit was predicted to increase 62 percent at 738 crore against Rs 456.1 crore in the year-ago period.