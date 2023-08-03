CNBC TV18
Eicher Motors reports highest-ever quarterly net profit and revenue, beats estimates

Eicher Motors reports highest-ever quarterly net profit and revenue, beats estimates
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 3, 2023 7:32:15 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd ended at Rs 3,384.00, up by Rs 50.75, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

Commercial vehicles maker Eicher Motors Ltd on Thursday reported a 50.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 918.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Eicher Motors posted a net profit of Rs 610 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 845 crore for the quarter under review.
In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,986.4 crore during the period under review, up 17.3 percent against Rs 3,397.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 3,864 crore for the quarter under review.
Also Read: IndiGo Q1 Results: Airline logs highest-ever quarterly net profit at Rs 3,091 crore
The company reported the highest-ever quarterly net profit, revenue, and EBITDA in the first quarter of FY24. At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 22.8 percent to Rs 1,020.9 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 831.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 25.6 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 24.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield and whole-time director of EML, said the company registered our highest ever Q1 sales, beating our previous high of Q1 of FY19. During the quarter, Hunter 350 crossed the 2,00,000 global sales mark in just eleven months since launch.
Vinod Aggarwal, MD, and CEO of VECV said, the company recorded the best-ever first quarter with sales of 19,571 units as against sales of 17,469 vehicles in Q1 of the corresponding quarter last year with a growth of 12 percent.
Also Read: Adani Power Q1 Results | Net profit spikes to Rs 8,759 crore, revenue falls to Rs 11,006 crore
