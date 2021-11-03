Eicher Motors Q2FY22 preview: Street expects 8% YoY decline in revenue

It’s going to be a weak set of numbers from Eicher Motors because the premium end of the motorcycle segment has been hit by the semiconductor issue. The stock has already gone down from Rs 2,900 to about Rs 2,560 in the last month. Subdued demand, chip shortage issues, supply chain constraints will hit Royal Enfield earnings this time.

Therefore, expect the revenues to fall 8 percent year on year (YoY), the EBITDA will be down 25 percent, the margins will fall to 18 percent versus 22.1 percent and profits will fall 12.6 percent, so a mixed bag although the Royal Enfield business has been under pressure with the volumes being down 18 percent on account of chip shortage.

The bright spark really has been the commercial vehicle segment which has done pretty well. So commercial vehicle (CV) business has seen an improvement because of the opening up of the economy and the pickup in infrastructure. The margins in the commercial vehicle business are also expected to do well.

However, the stock could be subdued because it still has not seen any kind of major recovery in the premium motorcycle segment.

