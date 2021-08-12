Eicher Motors Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 237.1 crore; rises 12.9% above estimates

Auto major Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 237.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30. That marked a year-on-year increase compared with the net loss of Rs 55.18 crore it had posted for the corresponding period a year ago.

The company's total revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,974.3 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 818.16 crore for the year-ago period.

Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 362.9 crore, as against Rs 4 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on Eicher Motors’ performance, Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said:

The company had suffered a loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as the pandemic caused disruptions in its production and supply chain operations.

Eicher Motors shares fell 3.53 percent to Rs 2,621.10 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock sharply underperformed the headline Sensex index, which rose 0.49 percent.