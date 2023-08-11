eClerx Services hopeful of recovering loss of revenue in coming quarters

eClerx's financial narrative for FY24 showcases a delicate balance between acknowledging the challenges posed by weak demand and wage increments, while simultaneously expressing confidence in the company's ability to recover and position itself for growth. The upcoming quarters will undoubtedly be closely watched by stakeholders and industry observers, eager to witness how eClerx's strategic moves and resilience unfold in this dynamic landscape.

Mumbai-based IT consulting and outsourcing company eClerx Services, which posted a drop in revenue in the sequential quarters of January-March (FY23) and April-June (FY24), anticipates a faster recovery, mostly in the July-September quarter itself.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Srinivasan Nadadhur, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of eClerx Services, spoke about the company's performance and its outlook for the upcoming quarters. The conversation unveiled both challenges and potential opportunities that lie ahead.

Nadadhur highlighted that the company experienced a more pronounced decline in revenue during the fourth quarter of FY23 and the first quarter of FY24 than initially estimated.

“Revenue did decline 2 percent in USD terms and 2.2 percent in constant current terms. A little sharper than what we had anticipated and that is primarily because of weak demand that we saw in quarter four and in quarter one,” he said.

The primary driving force behind this decline was weak demand, which posed challenges for eClerx. However, the company remains optimistic about the future, expressing confidence in its ability to recover this loss of revenue in the quarters to come.

“We are seeing the pipeline pick up and we do expect that we should be able to recover this revenue decline in quarter two,” he added.

While the outlook for the second quarter of FY24 appears promising, the picture for the subsequent quarters, specifically quarter three and quarter four, remains uncertain at this juncture. According to Nadadhur, achieving double-digit growth will prove to be a formidable task. This cautious stance is a reflection of the complex market dynamics and challenges the company anticipates in the coming months.

The decline in margins that eClerx experienced was attributed to annual wage increments implemented in April. This strategic move impacted the company's bottom line during the specified quarters. However, Nadadhur expressed confidence in the eventual recovery of these margins.

The CFO expects to witness a rebound in margins starting from the second quarter of FY24. He indicated that while the margin might fall slightly below the lower end of the previously guided range, eClerx aims to regain its footing and work towards achieving a margin within the projected 28-32 percent range for FY24.

Nadadhur's insights shed light on the challenges eClerx faced in the recent quarters, while also highlighting the company's proactive measures to navigate these hurdles. As the second quarter of FY24 unfolds, eClerx remains committed to its recovery journey, eyeing a resurgence in both revenue and margins. While acknowledging the uncertainties that lie ahead for quarter three and quarter four, the company's leadership remains steadfast in its determination to chart a resilient path forward.

Catering to a prestigious clientele, eClerx boasts a client list that includes Fortune 2000 enterprises spanning diverse sectors. From global financial powerhouses to cutting-edge technology innovators, eClerx partners with some of the most influential players in the business world. Their impressive roster includes leaders in financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology industries.

