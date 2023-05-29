While eClerx anticipates a few more challenging quarters ahead, the company's stock has demonstrated resilience, reflecting investor confidence. Nadadhur Srinivasan, CFO of eClerx, provided insights into the factors impacting the company's performance, including a slowdown in client decision making, budget cuts, and wage hikes affecting margins. However, eClerx remains positive about its future prospects, with a stable order pipeline and the potential for double-digit growth in the coming years.

Despite anticipating challenging quarters ahead, eClerx has demonstrated resilience in its stock performance, as shares of the company touched a 52-week high on Monday. eClerx CFO Nadadhur Srinivasan provided insights into the factors affecting the company's performance and shared the future outlook in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

eClerx expects a slight decline in revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year compared to the previous quarter, and the company also foresees a potentially slow second quarter. Srinivasan said, "For FY24, we anticipate that both quarter one and quarter two may experience sluggishness."

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, eClerx faced challenges such as client decision-making delays and budget cuts. Srinivasan explained, "In quarter four of FY23, we observed a slowdown in client decision-making, budget cuts, and uncertainty among clients regarding spending due to the macroeconomic environment. As a result, we experienced lower or flat constant currency growth."

Srinivasan acknowledged this challenging environment, highlighting the need for adaptive strategies to overcome the hurdles.

One of the contributing factors to the anticipated decline in quarter one margin is the implementation of wage hikes, which became effective on April 1. This adjustment has impacted the company's cost structure and, consequently, the overall margin.

Despite the current challenges, eClerx has not experienced order cancellations, and its order pipeline remains robust.

“We are not seeing any cancellation of orders, the pipeline remains as strong as it was one-two quarters back,” he mentioned.

Srinivasan expressed confidence in eClerx's growth potential, stating that double-digit growth could be achievable over a two to three-year time horizon.

“Overall in a two-three year time horizon, double digit growth should be entirely possible,” he added.

The stock has gained more than 16 percent over the past month.

