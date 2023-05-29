English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeearnings NewsEclerx sees at least a few more quarters of pain but stock touches 52 week high

    Eclerx sees at least a few more quarters of pain but stock touches 52-week high

    CNBC TV18
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza  May 29, 2023 12:03:36 PM IST (Published)

    While eClerx anticipates a few more challenging quarters ahead, the company's stock has demonstrated resilience, reflecting investor confidence. Nadadhur Srinivasan, CFO of eClerx, provided insights into the factors impacting the company's performance, including a slowdown in client decision making, budget cuts, and wage hikes affecting margins. However, eClerx remains positive about its future prospects, with a stable order pipeline and the potential for double-digit growth in the coming years.

    Despite anticipating challenging quarters ahead, eClerx has demonstrated resilience in its stock performance, as shares of the company touched a 52-week high on Monday. eClerx CFO Nadadhur Srinivasan provided insights into the factors affecting the company's performance and shared the future outlook in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

    eClerx expects a slight decline in revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year compared to the previous quarter, and the company also foresees a potentially slow second quarter. Srinivasan said, "For FY24, we anticipate that both quarter one and quarter two may experience sluggishness."
    During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, eClerx faced challenges such as client decision-making delays and budget cuts. Srinivasan explained, "In quarter four of FY23, we observed a slowdown in client decision-making, budget cuts, and uncertainty among clients regarding spending due to the macroeconomic environment. As a result, we experienced lower or flat constant currency growth."
    Also Read | eClerx Q4: Net profit jumps 17% to Rs 489 crore in FY23
    Srinivasan acknowledged this challenging environment, highlighting the need for adaptive strategies to overcome the hurdles.
    One of the contributing factors to the anticipated decline in quarter one margin is the implementation of wage hikes, which became effective on April 1. This adjustment has impacted the company's cost structure and, consequently, the overall margin.
    Despite the current challenges, eClerx has not experienced order cancellations, and its order pipeline remains robust.
    “We are not seeing any cancellation of orders, the pipeline remains as strong as it was one-two quarters back,” he mentioned.
    Also Read | Tech budgets to be lower by 10-20%, says eClerx Services
    Srinivasan expressed confidence in eClerx's growth potential, stating that double-digit growth could be achievable over a two to three-year time horizon.
    “Overall in a two-three year time horizon, double digit growth should be entirely possible,” he added.
    The stock has gained more than 16 percent over the past month.
    Also Read | ONGC Q4 net profit slumps 53% to Rs 5,701 crore, declares dividend
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X