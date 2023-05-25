eClerx Q4 | Net profit jumps 17% to Rs 489 crore in FY23

In the March quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 2,713.7 crore, up 24.2 percent from the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
eClerx Services Limited on Thursday reported a 17.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 488.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the March quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 2,713.7 crore, up 24.2 percent from the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA increased 1.7 percent to Rs 211.9 crore in the reporting quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 30.3 percent in the quarter. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share subject to the approval of shareholders.
