Tech budgets to be lower by 10-20%, says eClerx Services

IT consulting and outsourcing company eClerx Services reported a 23.2 percent increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 131.2 crore.

In the same period a year ago, the company reported a net profit of Rs 106.6 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 22.8 percent to Rs 686.66 crore from Rs 559.16 crore in the third quarter of 2021.

in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nadadhur Srinivasan, CFO of eClerx, shared his outlook for the technology industry and the company's financial performance in the current fiscal year. He stated that a decline in tech budgets for the industry, with a reduction of 10 to 20 percent compared to previous years is expected.

“We do expect the tech budgets to be lower by 10 to 20 percent,” he said.

He also highlighted that the company's top 10 clients are likely to see a drop in onshore revenues. The uncertain macro economy is one of the factors contributing to this decline.

"The top 10 clients are there. We have a bouquet of services with them including IT, operations, onshore. There has been a little bit of drop on the onshore revenue with the top 10 clients," he said.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Srinivasan stated that the company has not seen any deal cancellations. However, he noted that decision-making processes are taking longer than usual. In the previous quarter, eClerx experienced a very marginal impact from the furloughs.

Going forward, Srinivasan expects a moderation in demand for the fourth quarter and the rest of the fiscal year. Despite these challenges, he remains confident in the company's ability to achieve its revenue guidance of 12 to 15 percent for the fiscal year.

Srinivasan also provided an update on the company's EBITDA margin, stating that it would be at the lower end of the guided range of 28 to 32 percent. The company's EBITDA margin for the fiscal year is expected to be around 28 percent.

"Our EBITDA guidance was about 28-32 percent and we are still in that range. I expect that even in quarter four, we should be able to stick to that level," he said.

