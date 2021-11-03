eClerx expects momentum to pick up in Q3 & Q4; says wage hike likely in April 2022

eClerx Services on Wednesday said it expects momentum to pick up in Q3 and Q4 of FY22 after it reported a net profit of Rs 100.74 crore.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, PD Mundhra, executive director, said, "Now the business momentum seems to be strong and we expect to see some growth for the rest of this year. We do not have a policy of providing specific quantitative guidance."

On attrition, he said, it's typically in the range of 30-35 percent. For 2021, it has been more elevated at 40-41 percent, "This situation may persist for a couple of quarters, perhaps early next fiscal year attrition will revert to a longer-term means."

Mundhra said the company is looking to hike wages in April 2022 as part of the standard appraisal timeline and policy. Already, the company did the hikes for April 1, 2021, he said.

