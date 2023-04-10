Earnings season: Banks, IT and consumption sectors in focus, says Taher Badshah

The Indian equity market has been facing significant challenges in recent times, and the results season will be an essential period for investors to re-evaluate their portfolios. Also, sentiment received a boost after the Reserve Bank of India maintained a status quo on policy rates, contrary to market expectations of a 25-basis points hike. All eyes will now be on the March quarter earnings, which begin this week with major IT companies coming out with numbers.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Taher Badshah, CIO-Equities at Invesco Mutual Fund said that the results season will be important for the banks, IT and consumption sectors. It will provide a better understanding of how well these sectors are performing and whether their earnings can hold up to the market's expectations.

He said, “Much of the market, probably from the point of view of quarterly results, is going to be interesting; be it IT from the point of view of guidance or consumption from the point of view of the slowdown, banks from the point of view of their margins and industrials from the point of view of whether they will be able to hold up and deliver the promise. So, it's going to be an interesting season overall.”

However, Badshah emphasized that it's important to get into the specifics of how earnings will pan out for IT majors. He suggested that investors should analyse the individual companies in the IT sector to determine their growth prospects and make informed investment decisions.

