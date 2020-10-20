  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

Earnings Review: Brokerages raise target price on ACC as co beats Street estimates in Sept quarter

Updated : October 20, 2020 01:23 PM IST

CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock and has raised its target to Rs 1,920 per share from Rs 1,730 earlier.
Citi also raised the target price to Rs 2,075 per share from Rs 1,950 earlier while maintaining a 'buy' call.
Earnings Review: Brokerages raise target price on ACC as co beats Street estimates in Sept quarter

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New COVID-19 cases in India dip below 50,000 for 1st time in nearly 3 months

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New COVID-19 cases in India dip below 50,000 for 1st time in nearly 3 months

Siemens Healthineers to invest Rs 1,300 cr to set up new innovation hub in Bengaluru

Siemens Healthineers to invest Rs 1,300 cr to set up new innovation hub in Bengaluru

Tata Metaliks shares jump over 7% as Q2 EBITDA rises 1.6 times

Tata Metaliks shares jump over 7% as Q2 EBITDA rises 1.6 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement