Earnings Earnings Review: Brokerages raise target price on ACC as co beats Street estimates in Sept quarter Updated : October 20, 2020 01:23 PM IST CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock and has raised its target to Rs 1,920 per share from Rs 1,730 earlier. Citi also raised the target price to Rs 2,075 per share from Rs 1,950 earlier while maintaining a 'buy' call.