English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings News

Dwarikesh Sugar plans to focus on ethanol business as their mainstay after reporting weak set

earnings | Jan 31, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Dwarikesh Sugar plans to focus on ethanol business as their mainstay after reporting weak set

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza   Jan 31, 2023 11:47 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Vijay Banka, Managing Director of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, recently spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's ethanol business. According to Banka, the shift towards ethanol is a major change in the company's business model.

Dwarikesh Sugar posted a weak set of earnings for the third quarter of the current financial year. The revenue for the reported period was down 36 percent owing to lower sugar sales. The margin has also contracted to 7 percent from 9 percent earlier, hit by both the sugar and the distillery segments.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Jan 31, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


 Vijay Banka, Managing Director of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, recently spoke to CNBC-TV18 and said that the shift towards ethanol is a major change in the company's business model.
“Together in this fiscal, we will be selling 7 crore litres of ethanol. Ethanol is going to be the mainstay of the business, this will help in moderation of our sugar production and inventory and this is going to be a paradigm shift in our business model,” he said.
In the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, the company expects to sell 1.6 crore litres of ethanol. Banka also stated that they are optimistic about their ability to sell more than 10 crore litres of ethanol in the next fiscal year.
“Margins from the ethanol business are going to grow going forward as the season progresses,” he added.
Also Read | Explained: Here’s why global sugar prices jumped overnight
The fourth quarter is a seasonally better period for all sugar companies, including Dwarikesh Sugar Industries. In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the company had sales of 1.6 crore litres of ethanol.
“Fourth quarter is typically a good quarter for all sugar companies because we have production and better recoveries in this quarter,” he said.
The stock was down 7.22 percent in the last week and 12.90 percent in the past month.
Also Read | Triveni Engineering expects sugar price rise to aid margin expansion
For more, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X