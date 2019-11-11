Business
Driven by local content, Netflix India revenue spikes 700%, says report
Updated : November 11, 2019 12:53 PM IST
Netflix’s Indian unit saw its revenue grow by over 700 percent last fiscal year.
The company reported revenues of Rs 466.7 crore during FY2019 with a net profit of Rs 5.1 crore, a steep rise from the last fiscal.
The stellar growth is due to rise in subscribers as the streaming giant expands its local content offering, and spends heavily on marketing.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more