Driven by local content, Netflix India revenue spikes 700%, says report

Updated : November 11, 2019 12:53 PM IST

Netflix’s Indian unit saw its revenue grow by over 700 percent last fiscal year.
The company reported revenues of Rs 466.7 crore during FY2019 with a net profit of Rs 5.1 crore, a steep rise from the last fiscal.
The stellar growth is due to rise in subscribers as the streaming giant expands its local content offering, and spends heavily on marketing.
