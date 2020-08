Dredging Corporation of India on Monday reported a manifold jump in net profit to Rs 11.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It clocked a net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the public sector enterprise said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 168.22 crore as against Rs 199.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses declined to Rs 156.44 crore as against Rs 198.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company is involved in maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy and marine construction.